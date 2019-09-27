Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Share Value Declined While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Its Position; Portland Global Advisors Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Upped by $576,472 as Share Price Rose

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $195.09. About 730,568 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 188,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 11,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 1.20 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 25/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Hold That Poker Face — Barron’s Blog; 28/04/2018 – Steve Wynn Sues Former Wynn Resorts Employee; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ADDRESS STATEMENTS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN RELATING TO COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 billion to settle litigation: Dow Jones, citing; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO: $3B LAS VEGAS CONSTRUCTION BUDGET `UNSUSTAINABLE’; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Letter Asks Wynn Board to Take Steps to Allow for Majority of Board to Be New Directors; 09/05/2018 – All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Support Elaine Wynn’s Campaign for Change at Wynn Resorts and Recommend Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: John J. Hagenbuch Withdraws Candidacy for Re-Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU BOARD TO APPROVE FY RESULTS MARCH 23; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN REQUESTS BOARD REOPEN WINDOW TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap has 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9.78M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,344 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc holds 0.63% or 362,462 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Company reported 2,485 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York accumulated 3,839 shares. Sns Ltd Liability reported 7,819 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Adage Partners Grp Llc has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 78,947 shares. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 0.56% or 111,233 shares. Bailard reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Benin Mgmt reported 2,385 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Waterfront Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.57 million shares. 86,018 are held by Psagot House. Lone Pine Cap Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.41M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 125,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Personal has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 54,168 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 15,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 4.01M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ent Fin Svcs has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 43 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 131,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Crystal Rock Mngmt has invested 1.23% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Pnc Financial Services Gru reported 7,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 0.21% stake.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17,611 shares to 77,784 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.