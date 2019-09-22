Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position Upped by Kensico Capital Management Corp; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Parthenon Boosted Stake by $4.84 Million as Stock Value Declined

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.93 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: BOARD INTENDS TO CONTINUE WORK; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: MORE WORK REMAINS TO BE DONE; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 Billion to Settle Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts:/ Have Made Great Strides in Restoring Stability at Wynn; 02/05/2018 – WYNN COMMENTS ON SUIT FILED BY ELAINE WYNN; 12/04/2018 – Steve Wynn Wants His Name Cut From Massachusetts Casino License; 12/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada — Filing; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – “BOARD IS WORKING IN AN ORDERLY FASHION TO REFRESH ITS COMPOSITION”; 07/03/2018 OR Investments: Oregon pension fund sues the board of Wynn Resorts, which hid sexual predation of founder, for breach of; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Encore Boston Harbor saw â€˜softâ€™ slot numbers in first quarter – Boston Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, HP, RL – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts News: Why WYNN Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Interest Group Incorporated Inc holds 40,690 shares. Capital Sarl reported 18,830 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 0.29% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 5,665 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 2,021 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.53% or 95,000 shares. 125,844 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. First Personal Finance owns 6 shares. Asset One accumulated 62,827 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 13,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Oppenheimer Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 6,350 shares. National Pension Service stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 471,641 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 139,334 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,200 shares to 496,400 shares, valued at $95.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 62,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.48M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) by 29,080 shares to 71,274 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HearAtLast Holdings Acquires 100% of Fast Growing Canadian Start-up Crystal Clear Audio – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Rise on Trade Hopes – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.