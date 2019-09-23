Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding Maintained by Kensico Capital Management Corp; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Valuation Declined While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised by $806,000 Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 1.04M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Sends Letter to Board of Wynn Resorts Asking It to Reopen Window for Nominating Directors; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SEES STRONGER BOOKINGS IN LAS VEGAS; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ New CEO Scales Back His Predecessors’ Projects; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts says Hagenbuch will not stand for re-election to board; 13/05/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Bad Luck With Picasso Goes On With $70 Million Work; 16/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY CHAIRMAN SAYS NO PLANS TO BOOST WYNN RESORTS STAKE; 15/05/2018 – NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Calls on Wynn Resorts to Disclose All Political Spending; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Wynn Resorts Board for Concealing Decades-Long Pattern of Sexual Harassment, Abuse, and Misconduc

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 68,962 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 276 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 44,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 18,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 13,587 shares. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 135,801 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 263 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 434 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,494 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 29,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 48,415 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% or 889 shares in its portfolio. Beddow Capital Mngmt holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 45,885 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 98 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% or 69,373 shares. Advsr Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 1,638 shares. First LP holds 0.02% or 77,585 shares in its portfolio. Waterfront Capital Ltd Llc holds 112,247 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,819 shares. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Amer Century Companies invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Hoplite Mngmt LP invested in 4.06% or 239,346 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 13,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Cap Mgmt owns 9,769 shares.