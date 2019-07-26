Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Oz Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $22.38 Million; Hap Trading Increases Holding in Newmont Mng (NEM)

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 188,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.55 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 521,137 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn steps up battle with Wynn Resorts; 09/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS GETS COMMITMENT LETTER FOR FUNDING PROMISSORY NOTE; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Intends to Continue Its Work; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wynn Resorts Rtgs Same On Settlement Agreement; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 20, WFLP, CO ENTERED REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED FOR IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN, CO; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ASTOUNDED BY THE COMPANY’S STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Casino Managers Enabled Wynn’s Alleged Misconduct for Decades, Workers Say; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn sells entire stake in Wynn Resorts; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTERVIEWED 114 PEOPLE; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Has Acted Swiftly and Effectively in the Face of Unforeseeable Circumstances

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 9,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,534 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 5.35 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Friday, February 1.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 22,403 shares to 37,797 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 73,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,100 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 478 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 310 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 72 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 28,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moody Bancorp Division owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 389 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank reported 31,654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,109 shares. 251,879 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Semper Augustus Invests Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 3,879 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc holds 0.04% or 71,279 shares in its portfolio. 200 are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Says Tom Palmer to Succeed Gary Goldberg as CEO on October 1 – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp names Palmer to succeed Goldberg as CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation invested in 75,128 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc holds 75 shares. 44,266 are owned by Lpl Llc. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 91,968 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0% or 9,068 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Tobam accumulated 11,616 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 10,191 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors, a California-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3,899 shares stake. Creative Planning accumulated 13,215 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 7,049 shares. Optimum Advsr invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 270,960 shares to 302,060 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can Wynn’s Results For The Year Recover From Their Subpar Q1 Level? – Forbes” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Macau Casinos: Why More Tourists Doesnâ€™t Always Mean Growth – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) PT Raised to $165 at Jefferies on Model Roll – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macau Gambling Revenues Rise in June: WYNN, LVS, MLCO Gain – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wynn Resorts, Cytori, Coty, oil stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.