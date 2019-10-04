Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $4.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Has Lowered Stake

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 7,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 182,453 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, down from 190,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 11.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 32,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, down from 37,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 1.46 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – WYNN: HAGENBUCH WITHDRAWS CANDIDACY FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Forcibly Redeemed $2.8 Billion Stake at a Discount; 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Sends Letter to Wynn Resorts Shareholders Calling for Board Change and Shareholder Engagement; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 14, CO WAS INFORMED A STIPULATION AND ORDER WAS SUBMITTED TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN IN PENDING LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8% $WYNN; 16/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts takes a gamble by not selling Boston casino; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$3.70 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Credit Pact That Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ADDRESS STATEMENTS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN RELATING TO COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Palm Beach Daily: Two Picasso works owned by Palm Beach property owner Steve Wynn pulled from Christie’s auction

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts +3% after Goldman Sachs upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wynn: Shipping Up To Boston – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WYNN Stock’s Recent Rally Could Be Short Lived – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Note: Will McCormick Boost Dividend? Plus: Watching the Economy, Trade – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 3,779 shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 12,969 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0% or 1,558 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 5,688 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.1% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Swiss Retail Bank owns 316,362 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Inc Ca has 0.19% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 22,192 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 861,495 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc invested in 0.01% or 137,175 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Shell Asset Management has 5,881 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Beddow Mngmt Inc invested in 45,885 shares or 3.27% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,819 shares.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $131.79 million for 22.52 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Stock Slumps on Surprise Earnings, Co-CEO Leave of Absence – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.