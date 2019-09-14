Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $559,650; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 17,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 1.70 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 04/05/2018 – WYNN: GLASS LEWIS FAILED TO ACKNOWLEDGE HAGENBUCH CONTRIBUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Real Losers in Epic Casino Battle Were Wynn Shareholders — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 29/05/2018 – Galaxy Rules Out Tie-Up With Wynn, Will Remain Passive Investor; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Cuts Stake in Casino (Video); 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: About $481.2M of Notes Tendered in Consent Solicitation; 04/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS COMMENTS ON GLASS LEWIS REPORT; 16/04/2018 – WYNN: RESOLVED ALL OUTSTANDING LEGAL ISSUES WITH FORMER WIFE

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 86,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.84M, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22M for 24.27 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

