Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Barr E S & Co Decreased Stake by $497,301; Tpg-Axon Management LP Position in Centene Del (CNC) Has Boosted by $5.40 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 4.60M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 234,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 238,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Sees Further Support in Efforts to Ensure Company Becomes the ‘New Wynn’; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Withhold Votes from Legacy Director Nomine; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS DISAGREES WITH GLASS LEWIS’ CONCLUSION; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – LAUNCH OF NEW EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, SUCH AS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Sox CEO, Gun Valley, and Wynn; 11/05/2018 – The ex-wife of former CEO Steve Wynn is seeking to oust a longtime board member and make other changes; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU DECLARES SPECIAL DIV HK$0.75/SHR; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SETTLES WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $464 MLN

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.88M for 22.24 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 18,138 shares to 694,783 shares, valued at $139.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).