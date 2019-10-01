Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Barr E S & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $694,335 as Share Value Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Has Increased by Nli International Inc

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 5,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 228,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.36M, down from 234,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 692,320 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/03/2018 – New Wynn Resorts CEO: I had no prior knowledge of sexual misconduct complaints against Steve Wynn; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board, Bringing It to 11 Members; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: BOARD WORKING TO REFRESH COMPOSITION; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8% $WYNN; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Urges Wynn Shareholders To Remove Director John Hagenbuch — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Ray Irani Resigns From Board Effective Immediately; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Launches Campaign to Remove Director From Casino’s Board; 16/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 120,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.08M, up from 118,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.56. About 695,547 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,744 shares to 89,286 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Shs Cl C.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 22.72 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.03% or 3,603 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Nordea Invest Management has 4,508 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 431,902 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 200 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Prudential Fin holds 88,142 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Valley Natl Advisers reported 3 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Art Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 31,309 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Hm Payson And holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 650 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,000 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,170 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).