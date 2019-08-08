Wynn Resorts LTD (Put) (WYNN) Holding Maintained by Laurion Capital Management Lp; Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Raised Position by $28.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (WYNN) by 474900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 474,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.68M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 725,684 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – REDUCED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD TO EIGHT DIRECTORS. – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED, UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT & ARUZE USA REAC; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Included $463.6M Litigation Settlement Expense; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON WYNN RESORTS; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on ISS Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbu; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – AGREEMENT ALSO PUTS AN END TO CLAIMS BROUGHT BY UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA AGAINST WYNN MACAU IN MACAU; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD – FY CASINO REVENUES HK$33.63 BLN VS HK$20.55 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Pandera Systems to be a Gold sponsor at Magento Imagine 2018; 30/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: WYNN BOSTON HARBOR HAS SIG STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2242.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 120,267 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. The insider HETE JOSEPH C bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100. The insider Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690. On Monday, March 18 Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 25,000 shares. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12,426 shares to 186,430 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 217,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,764 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put) by 35,800 shares to 54,200 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 136,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

