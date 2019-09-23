Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Shares Declined While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Carbonite (CARB) Stake by $10.40 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 415,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 776,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.20M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 306,376 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 285,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 107,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 433,420 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wynn is about to unload some expensive art; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN TO DISMISS SUIT AGAINST WYNN RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada; 19/03/2018 – AVOCET MINING PLC – GORDON WYLIE AND JIM WYNN HAVE ALSO TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD OF AVOCET, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Steve Wynn sues ex-casino worker for defamation over sexual misconduct allegations; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES FOR PARTIES TO AGREEMENT TO DISMISS ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA, AND WYNN RESORTS; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS DIR. MULROY SAYS INTERNAL PROBE TO FINISH BY 3Q; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS `HIGHTENED RHETORIC’ IN BOSTON A RISK

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43,500 shares to 326,044 shares, valued at $56.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 56,623 shares. 15,649 are owned by Ellington Management Limited Liability Company. Sun Life Finance stated it has 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 3 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 6,900 shares. Utah Retirement reported 18,679 shares. Barr E S And holds 2.79% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 228,691 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Monetta Finance Ser has 0.85% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). The California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Amer International Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Legal General Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 487,138 shares. Laurion Cap LP reported 195,835 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 53,587 shares to 274,537 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 135,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Penn Cap Mngmt Communications Inc has 0.83% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 321,960 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 434,981 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Company invested in 5.06M shares or 1.27% of the stock. Argent Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.1% or 105,010 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Mngmt Limited holds 776,863 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 18,853 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Com has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 26,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Ami Asset holds 558,523 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Alphaone Investment Services Lc holds 50,597 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 15,565 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 1.40M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 252,749 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.