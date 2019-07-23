Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Position in Apple (AAPL) by $4.84 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 76.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 8,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 10,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.81. About 1.00M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Clement Will Oversee the Company’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; 26/04/2018 – Somerville Patch: Wynn CEO Squashes Boston Harbor Sale Rumors; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: ‘Troubled by Mr. Hagenbuch’s Service on Special Committee Investigating Allegations of Sexual Harassment by Mr. Wynn’; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 5, 2018, RAY IRANI RESIGNED FROM BOARD CO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Forced to Sue Wynn Resorts for Improperly Refusing to Provide Sh; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS, STEPHEN WYNN IN REGISTRATION RIGHTS PACT; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX SAYS JAPAN IS MAJOR FOCUS FOR GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 billion to settle litigation: Dow Jones, citing; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Boosts Dividen

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 25,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 959,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.33 million, down from 985,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.22. About 21.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.49 million for 22.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.44 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.