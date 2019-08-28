Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Holder Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Holding by $2.18 Million; Mill Road Capital Management Has Boosted Its Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding by $791,398; Stock Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 101,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.15. About 1.81 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Creates ‘Culture and Community Department’ in Wake of Sexual-Misconduct Scandal; 06/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS APPRECIATE ISS RECOGNIZES BOARD’S DECISIVE ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN FILES SUIT AGAINST WYNN RESORTS ON SHAREHOLDER LIST; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Intends to Continue Its Work; 20/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS HOLDER ELAINE WYNN MAY SEEK TALKS; 16/04/2018 – Steve Wynn and Ex-Wife Elaine Wynn Settle Long-Running Litigation; 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Sends Letter to Wynn Resorts Shareholders Calling for Board Change and Shareholder Engagement; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘Sets Record Straight on Elaine Wynn’s Disingenuous Campaign’; 08/03/2018 – SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CLAIMS OVER REDEEMED OKADA STAKE IN WYNN; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Forced to Sue Wynn Resorts for Improperly Refusing to Provide Sh

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 16,596 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Shares for $11,550 were bought by Glass Donald L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.