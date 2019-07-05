Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $47.93 Million; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Declined While Sankaty Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 94,423 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 402800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 402,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 402,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.07M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 1.15M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS `HIGHTENED RHETORIC’ IN BOSTON A RISK; 07/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Trade, The T, and Wynn; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 06/05/2018 – WYNN: ISS PLACED SYMBOLISM AHEAD OF PRAGMATISM ON HAGENBUCH; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – TOTAL PROJECT BUDGET OF WYNN BOSTON HARBOR, IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $2.5 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Responds to Recent Elaine Wynn Shareholder Letter; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON APRIL 3, CO USED NET PROCEEDS FROM EQUITY OFFERING TO REPAY ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN); 16/03/2018 – Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.55M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

