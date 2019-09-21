Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Boosted Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 285,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 107,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.60 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ISSUERS GOT ENOUGH CONSENTS TO AMEND INDENTURE; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD – FY CASINO REVENUES HK$33.63 BLN VS HK$20.55 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Wynn Macau Operating Rev $618.2M, Up 11.9%; 28/03/2018 – Kim Sinatra, General Counsel for Wynn Resorts, Releases Statement on Elaine Wynn’s Testimony; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Sends Letter to Board of Wynn Resorts Asking It to Reopen Window for Nominating Directors; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN- IN REPORT ISSUED MAY 8, EGAN-JONES PROXY SERVICES RECOMMENDED WYNN SHAREHOLDERS WITHHOLD VOTES FROM JOHN J. HAGENBUCH AT ANNUAL MEET; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION BY WY; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NYC COMPTROLLER:NYC PENSION FUNDS JOIN SUIT VS WYNN RESORTS BD; 11/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Boston Casino Is Rising on Land Tied to a Mobster

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, HP, RL – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wynn: Shipping Up To Boston – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Wynn’s Stock Shed 20% Of Its Value In A Week? – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Is a Highlight for Wynn Resorts’ Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43,500 shares to 326,044 shares, valued at $56.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 540,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 6,262 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Horizon Invests Llc has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 7,688 are owned by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Beddow Capital Mgmt has 3.27% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 45,885 shares. Tobam has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Prudential Finance holds 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 88,142 shares. Capital Limited Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,986 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 55,674 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oz Management Lp has 1.60M shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 6,900 shares. 3.49 million were accumulated by Egerton (Uk) Llp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 37,962 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $128.58M for 22.47 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants reported 109,485 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Argent Trust has 295,604 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Quantum Cap holds 0.44% or 18,673 shares. Rockland Tru has invested 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 3.56M shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability invested in 1.12% or 188,839 shares. Polar Cap Llp has 0.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.43 million shares. Lockheed Martin Management Co invested 0.78% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 202,306 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 108,105 are held by Iberiabank. 33,345 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Invest Management. Dana Inv accumulated 57,029 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pictet Asset reported 3.52M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.09M shares.