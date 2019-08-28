Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock Price Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $24.40 Million; Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Position in W P Carey (WPC) by $681,252

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 251,066 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 205,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.89M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.34. About 2.75 million shares traded or 43.78% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Now Owns 7.8% of Wynn Resorts — Filing; 22/03/2018 – Wynn Cuts Stake in Casino Company After Settlement With Ex-Wife; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts, Limited, Universal Entertainment and Aruze USA Reach Settlement Agreement; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ISSUERS GOT ENOUGH CONSENTS TO AMEND INDENTURE; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS CO & CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment Group and Wynn Resorts Limited Announce Investment; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Receives Commitment Letter for Funding Promissory Note; 14/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Succeeds in Booting Director From Wynn Resorts Board; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Included $463.6M Litigation Settlement Expense; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4.

