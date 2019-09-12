Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Reaches $118.63 After 8.00% Up Move; Korn Ferry International (KFY)’s Sentiment Is 1

Korn Ferry International (KFY) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 95 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 95 reduced and sold their equity positions in Korn Ferry International. The investment managers in our database now own: 49.81 million shares, up from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Korn Ferry International in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 73 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.77% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.63. About 877,300 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn steps up battle with Wynn Resorts; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Forcibly Redeemed $2.8 Billion Stake at a Discount; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Boosts Dividen; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: BOARD WORKING TO REFRESH COMPOSITION; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Plans to Add New Directors in Coming Month; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS RESPONDS TO RECENT ELAINE WYNN HOLDER LETTER; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS PROXY FIRMS SUPPORT HAGENBUCH WITHHOLD VOTES; 23/05/2018 – Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan; 28/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to be ‘passive investor’ in Wynn Resorts; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Las Vegas Operating Rev $431.5M, Up 3The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $12.77B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $128.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WYNN worth $1.02 billion more.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 24.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $134.86’s average target is 13.68% above currents $118.63 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. UBS maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 3,553 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap International Ca holds 0.19% or 22,192 shares in its portfolio. 239,346 were accumulated by Hoplite Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Company holds 211,988 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. 4,842 were reported by One Trading Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 4,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 63,587 shares. Gvo Asset Management Limited holds 2.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Co Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 7,782 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 13,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Co holds 4,726 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barr E S has 2.79% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 9,689 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 67,613 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, HD, OMI – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Wynn (WYNN) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, ILMN – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wynn Resorts warns on Macau trends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $12.77 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Korn Ferry -4.5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Korn Ferry’s (NYSE:KFY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tao Li Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The firm provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry for 116,500 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 311,584 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baskin Financial Services Inc. has 0.74% invested in the company for 108,141 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management Group Inc. has invested 0.42% in the stock. Paradice Investment Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 135,824 shares.