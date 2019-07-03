Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Market Value Declined While Beddow Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $846,685; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Position by $10.24 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 222,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34 million, up from 384,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 221,865 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 7,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 52,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.97. About 1.43 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 29/03/2018 – WYNN BOSTON HARBOR SVP COMMENTS AFTER GAMING COMMISSION HEARING; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Company Restricts Her Ability to Directly Communicate With Other Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS FIRMS SUPPORT VOTE AGAINST SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES DISMISSAL OF ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN PARTIES, CO, ITS THEN-DIRECTORS & EXECUTIVES WITH RESPECT TO REDEMPTION; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ‘LASER FOCUSED’ ON REMAKING WYNN FOR FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Departures Will Reduce Median Tenure of Directors to Less Than 3 Years; 22/03/2018 – WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN HAD HELD STAKE ABOUT 11.8%; 16/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn folds as Galaxy Entertainment buys in; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.50 million for 22.16 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

