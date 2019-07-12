Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Comparing side by side

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) compete against each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts Limited 124 2.06 N/A 1.57 79.88 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 117 2.32 N/A 8.75 14.15

Demonstrates Wynn Resorts Limited and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wynn Resorts Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Wynn Resorts Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Wynn Resorts Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.74 beta. In other hand, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Wynn Resorts Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. Wynn Resorts Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Wynn Resorts Limited and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts Limited 0 2 3 2.60 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Wynn Resorts Limited’s average price target is $140.67, while its potential upside is 7.67%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s potential upside is 38.04% and its average price target is $152.4. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is looking more favorable than Wynn Resorts Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.5% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares and 74.2% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Wynn Resorts Limited’s shares. Competitively, 10.5% are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wynn Resorts Limited -7.88% -11.68% -1.8% 27.39% -34.64% 26.63% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. -2.79% 1.07% 5.03% 15.49% 15.53% 26.57%

For the past year Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats Wynn Resorts Limited.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.