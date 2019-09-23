Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Wynn Resorts Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wynn Resorts Limited has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.64% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wynn Resorts Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts Limited 0.00% 46.20% 7.00% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wynn Resorts Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts Limited N/A 124 28.65 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Wynn Resorts Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Wynn Resorts Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts Limited 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 3.56 2.54

With consensus price target of $137.63, Wynn Resorts Limited has a potential upside of 27.55%. As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 66.34%. Given Wynn Resorts Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts Limited is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wynn Resorts Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wynn Resorts Limited -7.67% -0.9% -11% 7.96% -19.62% 31.5% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Wynn Resorts Limited has stronger performance than Wynn Resorts Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wynn Resorts Limited are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Wynn Resorts Limited’s rivals have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wynn Resorts Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wynn Resorts Limited’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Wynn Resorts Limited is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wynn Resorts Limited’s rivals are 39.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wynn Resorts Limited’s rivals beat Wynn Resorts Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.