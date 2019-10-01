Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Comparing side by side

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) compete against each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts Limited 110 1.41 91.00M 4.54 28.65 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 40 0.69 57.26M 1.44 31.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wynn Resorts Limited and Eldorado Resorts Inc. Eldorado Resorts Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wynn Resorts Limited. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wynn Resorts Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Resorts Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wynn Resorts Limited and Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts Limited 82,682,173.36% 46.2% 7% Eldorado Resorts Inc. 142,437,810.95% 10.9% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Wynn Resorts Limited is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wynn Resorts Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Wynn Resorts Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wynn Resorts Limited and Eldorado Resorts Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts Limited 0 2 6 2.75 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Wynn Resorts Limited is $139.56, with potential upside of 28.43%. Competitively the consensus target price of Eldorado Resorts Inc. is $54.33, which is potential 36.27% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Eldorado Resorts Inc. is looking more favorable than Wynn Resorts Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.3% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Wynn Resorts Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 24.98% are Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wynn Resorts Limited -7.67% -0.9% -11% 7.96% -19.62% 31.5% Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61%

For the past year Wynn Resorts Limited has stronger performance than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Summary

Wynn Resorts Limited beats on 11 of the 15 factors Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.