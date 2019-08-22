Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts (WH) Gets Baird Civerage with $62.0000 Target; Metals USA (MUSA) Has 1.02 Sentiment

In a an analyst note revealed to clients on Thursday morning, Baird analyst just has initiated coverage of Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:WH) with “Outperform” rating. The target is exactly $62.0000.

Metals USA Inc (MUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 98 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 96 cut down and sold their stock positions in Metals USA Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 26.47 million shares, up from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Metals USA Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 74 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

It closed at $50.73 lastly. It is up 0.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 18.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WH’s profit will be $97.40M for 12.56 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:WH) ROE Of 11%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Microtel® by Wyndham Sparks Growth Momentum with New Moda Prototype – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Its Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts adds $300M to share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. The firm licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. It has a 33.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s Hotel Franchising divisions licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The companyÂ’s retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It has a 18.08 P/E ratio. As of January 3, 2017, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

More notable recent Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Murphy USA Inc.’s (NYSE:MUSA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Murphy USA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Murphy USA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 481,693 shares traded or 56.18% up from the average. Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500.