Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) EPS Estimated At $0.80; Mma Capital Holdings (MMAC) Sellers Increased By 4.88% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 9.59% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. WH’s profit would be $75.95M giving it 18.84 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 53.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 904,411 shares traded. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mma Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) had an increase of 4.88% in short interest. MMAC’s SI was 4,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.88% from 4,100 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mma Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)’s short sellers to cover MMAC’s short positions. The SI to Mma Capital Holdings Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 11,930 shares traded. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) has risen 13.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.39% the S&P500.

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $194.05 million. The Company’s bond portfolio primarily comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. It has a 4.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability firm and a commercial bank; guarantees to third parties related to the receipt of tax credits; and debt capital to develop build, and operate renewable energy systems.

