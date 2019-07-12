Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.31% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 2.90% Industry Average 4.28% 29.75% 6.47%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. N/A 53 39.06 Industry Average 147.42M 3.44B 76.59

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 2.38 2.68

$72 is the average price target of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., with a potential upside of 18.91%. As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. -1.67% 2.58% 7.99% 14.86% 0% 20.96% Industry Average 2.20% 2.79% 8.78% 18.69% 4.62% 19.45%

For the past year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers have 1.37 and 1.33 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.