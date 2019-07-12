Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
97% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.31% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|10.20%
|2.90%
|Industry Average
|4.28%
|29.75%
|6.47%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|N/A
|53
|39.06
|Industry Average
|147.42M
|3.44B
|76.59
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.50
|2.38
|2.68
$72 is the average price target of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., with a potential upside of 18.91%. As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-1.67%
|2.58%
|7.99%
|14.86%
|0%
|20.96%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|2.79%
|8.78%
|18.69%
|4.62%
|19.45%
For the past year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers have 1.37 and 1.33 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Dividends
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.