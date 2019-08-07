Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
95.4% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|10.60%
|3.00%
|Industry Average
|4.58%
|41.45%
|5.68%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|N/A
|54
|40.25
|Industry Average
|167.88M
|3.67B
|68.25
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.44
|2.75
|2.66
With average target price of $72, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a potential upside of 32.67%. The peers have a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-4.99%
|0.68%
|-0.14%
|14.59%
|-0.75%
|24.64%
|Industry Average
|1.50%
|1.57%
|3.41%
|13.40%
|10.86%
|20.89%
For the past year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Dividends
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals beat Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
