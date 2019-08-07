Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 3.00% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. N/A 54 40.25 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.44 2.75 2.66

With average target price of $72, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a potential upside of 32.67%. The peers have a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. -4.99% 0.68% -0.14% 14.59% -0.75% 24.64% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals beat Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.