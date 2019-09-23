Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Lodging company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 95.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 3.00% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. N/A 54 40.25 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.88 2.44

The peers have a potential upside of 44.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. -4.99% 0.68% -0.14% 14.59% -0.75% 24.64% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has stronger performance than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.