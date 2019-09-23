Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Lodging company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 95.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|10.60%
|3.00%
|Industry Average
|4.58%
|41.45%
|5.68%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|N/A
|54
|40.25
|Industry Average
|167.88M
|3.67B
|68.25
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.25
|1.88
|2.44
The peers have a potential upside of 44.00%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-4.99%
|0.68%
|-0.14%
|14.59%
|-0.75%
|24.64%
|Industry Average
|1.50%
|1.57%
|3.41%
|13.40%
|10.86%
|20.89%
For the past year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has stronger performance than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s peers have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Dividends
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
