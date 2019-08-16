Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to pay $0.29 on Sep 30, 2019; Coatue Management Has Trimmed Its Office Depot (ODP) Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased Office Depot Inc (ODP) stake by 90.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 156,922 shares as Office Depot Inc (ODP)’s stock declined 14.64%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 15,679 shares with $57,000 value, down from 172,601 last quarter. Office Depot Inc now has $737.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 6.42 million shares traded or 24.04% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) is expected to pay $0.29 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WH) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current price of $49.43 translates into 0.59% yield. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 1.40M shares traded or 42.28% up from the average. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has declined 0.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The firm licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. It has a 32.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s Hotel Franchising divisions licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot has $4.5 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 171.85% above currents $1.35 stock price. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of ODP in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of ODP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 2,072 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 8,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 367,315 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs accumulated 32,736 shares. Tci Wealth reported 1,390 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 376,648 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 0.13% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 1.53 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 74,670 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fmr Lc holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 2 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has 5.96M shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 59,622 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 1.87M shares or 0% of the stock.

Coatue Management Llc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 913,339 shares to 1.12M valued at $292.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) stake by 122,427 shares and now owns 132,615 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.