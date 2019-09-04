Wyndham Destinations (WYND) to pay $0.45 on Sep 30, 2019; Park West Asset Management Has Raised Its Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 418.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 1.05M shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $120.18 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $2.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 251,872 shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYND) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WYND) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Wyndham Destinations Inc’s current price of $43.64 translates into 1.03% yield. Wyndham Destinations Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 688,222 shares traded. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has risen 3.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.38% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 211,503 shares to 652,059 valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) stake by 309,904 shares and now owns 1.59 million shares. Tilray Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 63,976 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 5,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Com invested in 155,504 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 10,021 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 97 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). State Street holds 0% or 685,460 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 20,670 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 22,041 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 60,995 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 34,748 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests ; and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. It has a 9.03 P/E ratio. The firm also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts.