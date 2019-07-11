Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) are two firms in the Lodging that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations Inc. 42 1.07 N/A 3.15 13.83 Marriott International Inc. 125 9.00 N/A 5.26 25.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Marriott International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Destinations Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 58.6% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marriott International Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wyndham Destinations Inc. are 3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Marriott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Wyndham Destinations Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Marriott International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marriott International Inc. 0 5 3 2.38

Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 32.83%. Marriott International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $137.88 consensus price target and a -2.61% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Wyndham Destinations Inc. is looking more favorable than Marriott International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Marriott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 64.6% respectively. 1.7% are Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Marriott International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Destinations Inc. -0.3% 2.35% -4.75% 4.71% -13.32% 21.54% Marriott International Inc. -2.18% -1.89% 10.91% 12.64% -5.4% 21.44%

For the past year Wyndham Destinations Inc. was more bullish than Marriott International Inc.

Summary

Marriott International Inc. beats Wyndham Destinations Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.