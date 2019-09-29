Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) Comparing side by side

Both Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) are each other’s competitor in the Lodging industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations Inc. 44 4.38 90.94M 3.15 14.94 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 52 1.24 95.05M 1.41 40.25

In table 1 we can see Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wyndham Destinations Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations Inc. 204,912,122.58% -130.4% 10% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 183,317,261.33% 10.6% 3%

Liquidity

Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Wyndham Destinations Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.82% and an $54.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is $61.5, which is potential 19.95% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Wyndham Destinations Inc. seems more appealing than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares and 95.4% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Destinations Inc. 1.44% 4.18% 5.8% 10.5% 3.38% 31.31% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. -4.99% 0.68% -0.14% 14.59% -0.75% 24.64%

For the past year Wyndham Destinations Inc. has stronger performance than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.