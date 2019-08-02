Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Contrasting side by side

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), both competing one another are Lodging companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations Inc. 43 1.02 N/A 3.15 14.94 Marriott International Inc. 129 8.70 N/A 5.20 26.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Marriott International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Destinations Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Marriott International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marriott International Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wyndham Destinations Inc. are 3.3 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Marriott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Wyndham Destinations Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Marriott International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marriott International Inc. 0 5 3 2.38

Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a 39.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $61. On the other hand, Marriott International Inc.’s potential upside is 0.74% and its average price target is $137.88. Based on the results given earlier, Wyndham Destinations Inc. is looking more favorable than Marriott International Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Marriott International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 64.8%. Insiders held 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Marriott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Destinations Inc. 1.44% 4.18% 5.8% 10.5% 3.38% 31.31% Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1%

For the past year Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Marriott International Inc.

Summary

Marriott International Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.