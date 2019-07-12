Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) and Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Comparing side by side

Both Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) and Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) are each other’s competitor in the Lodging industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations Inc. 42 1.09 N/A 3.15 13.83 Extended Stay America Inc. 17 2.55 N/A 0.63 27.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Extended Stay America Inc. Extended Stay America Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wyndham Destinations Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Extended Stay America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10% Extended Stay America Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that Wyndham Destinations Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Extended Stay America Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Extended Stay America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Extended Stay America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.66% for Wyndham Destinations Inc. with average target price of $60.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares and 99.7% of Extended Stay America Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Extended Stay America Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Destinations Inc. -0.3% 2.35% -4.75% 4.71% -13.32% 21.54% Extended Stay America Inc. -3.09% -5.79% 1.68% -4.92% -11.89% 13.35%

For the past year Wyndham Destinations Inc. has stronger performance than Extended Stay America Inc.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations Inc. beats Extended Stay America Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.