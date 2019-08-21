Wxp Energy (WPX) Share Value Declined While Axiom International Investors Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Million; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, L & S Advisors Boosted Stake

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 697.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 22,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 3,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wxp Energy Inc (WPX) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 78,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 217,120 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 295,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Wxp Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 5.85M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Salesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership – CNBC” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has ‘Good Revenue Synergy’ – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd invested in 4,686 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.24% or 1.74M shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 1.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Company invested in 8,889 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.04M shares. 365,160 were reported by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Harding Loevner LP invested in 0% or 130 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 955,296 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,306 were reported by Roundview Cap Ltd Llc. Sigma Planning holds 0.24% or 26,602 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kings Point Mngmt owns 738 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 6,212 shares to 94,567 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 13,700 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 12,010 shares. Pnc Fincl Incorporated invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Com stated it has 170,001 shares. Eqis reported 38,631 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 177 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 76,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 766,000 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. Southport Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 70,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Advisors invested in 0% or 35,660 shares. Gam Ag has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 89,298 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 3.16M shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6,575 shares to 17,847 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).