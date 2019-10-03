WW International, Inc. (WW) Reaches $34.45 After 9.00% Up Move; Perritt Capital Management Has Increased By $511,350 Its Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) stake by 74.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired 51,135 shares as Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR)’s stock rose 27.60%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 120,000 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 68,865 last quarter. Spartan Mtrs Inc Com now has $478.07M valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 35,608 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facil; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 05/03/2018 Spartan Motors To Display Premiere Pumper Innovations On Emergency Response Vehicles At Firehouse World

The stock of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 897,781 shares traded. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.32B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $37.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WW worth $208.62M more.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Gp Strategies Corp Com (NYSE:GPX) stake by 38,158 shares to 84,842 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Plymouth Indl Reit Inc Com stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 37,500 shares. Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 52,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,413 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 113,987 shares. Northern Corp has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 513,476 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 255,171 shares. Moreover, Summit Creek Limited Com has 1.17% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 635,838 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.55% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 28,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.01% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Invesco Ltd reported 67,576 shares. Moreover, Rk Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.6% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Trellus Management Ltd reported 81,925 shares stake. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management has invested 0.26% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Among 6 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $2200 lowest target. $35.83’s average target is 4.01% above currents $34.45 stock price. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) on Tuesday, August 27 to “Buy” rating. The stock of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 20 by UBS. DA Davidson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by DA Davidson. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. The stock of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 7. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of WW in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Neutral” rating.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 15.33 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Analysts await WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 33.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1 per share. WW’s profit will be $45.08 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by WW International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.10% negative EPS growth.