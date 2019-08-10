Ww Grainger (GWW) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Lowered Position; As Infosys LTD Adr (INFY) Valuation Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Raised by $356,930 Its Position

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 29,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 669,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.11 million, down from 698,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $268.36. About 364,935 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 35,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 604,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 568,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 6.08M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03M for 14.94 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 1.21 million shares to 14.05 million shares, valued at $703.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 81,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.07% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.14% or 12,880 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 13,105 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 4,040 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Incorporated reported 28,140 shares stake. Ballentine Ptnrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 5,462 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 1,194 shares. Comm Commercial Bank has 3,032 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co reported 180 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).