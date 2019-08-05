Ww Grainger (GWW) Holder Eagle Asset Management Increased Stake; Masters Capital Management Has Increased Position in At&T (Call) (T) by $21.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 14,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 156,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17M, up from 142,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.39. About 468,274 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 185,506 shares to 758,358 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET) by 69,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,288 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).