WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

This is a contrast between WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial Corp. 17 3.95 N/A 1.55 11.12 People’s United Financial Inc. 16 3.89 N/A 1.28 12.86

Demonstrates WVS Financial Corp. and People’s United Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. People’s United Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WVS Financial Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. WVS Financial Corp. is currently more affordable than People’s United Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8% People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

WVS Financial Corp. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, People’s United Financial Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of WVS Financial Corp. shares and 78.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares. About 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, People’s United Financial Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06% People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79%

For the past year WVS Financial Corp. was more bullish than People’s United Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors WVS Financial Corp. beats People’s United Financial Inc.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.