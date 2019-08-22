WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.46 N/A 1.55 11.12 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.12 N/A 0.80 29.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WVS Financial Corp. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WVS Financial Corp. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WVS Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

WVS Financial Corp. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. From a competition point of view, Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WVS Financial Corp. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 4.6%. About 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year WVS Financial Corp. had bullish trend while Oconee Federal Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.