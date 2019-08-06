WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.41 N/A 1.55 11.12 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.13 N/A 0.76 21.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WVS Financial Corp. and First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WVS Financial Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WVS Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

WVS Financial Corp.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Northwest Bancorp is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WVS Financial Corp. and First Northwest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 49.7% respectively. About 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are First Northwest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year WVS Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WVS Financial Corp. beats First Northwest Bancorp.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.