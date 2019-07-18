WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.48 N/A 1.55 11.33 First Capital Inc. 49 5.66 N/A 2.78 18.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WVS Financial Corp. and First Capital Inc. First Capital Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WVS Financial Corp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WVS Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Capital Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.8% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

WVS Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, First Capital Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.28 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WVS Financial Corp. and First Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 4.9% respectively. 25.68% are WVS Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of First Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WVS Financial Corp. 2.22% -1.28% 19.2% 7.08% 17.11% 19.04% First Capital Inc. 0.61% -4.25% 1.26% 20.14% 35.65% 19.17%

For the past year WVS Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Capital Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors First Capital Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.