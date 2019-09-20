WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.13 N/A 1.55 11.12 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 3.07 N/A 2.63 11.64

Table 1 demonstrates WVS Financial Corp. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. WVS Financial Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

WVS Financial Corp. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of WVS Financial Corp. shares and 20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares. About 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15% are Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01%

For the past year WVS Financial Corp. has 17.06% stronger performance while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.