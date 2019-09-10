WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WVS Financial Corp. has 23.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand WVS Financial Corp. has 25.68% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has WVS Financial Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.10% 0.80% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting WVS Financial Corp. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial Corp. N/A 17 11.12 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

WVS Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for WVS Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.64

The potential upside of the competitors is -14.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WVS Financial Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year WVS Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

WVS Financial Corp. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.72. Competitively, WVS Financial Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

WVS Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors WVS Financial Corp.’s competitors beat WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.