Wunderlich Securities Upped Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Holding; Last Week Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.20% below currents $86.97 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. See Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72 New Target: $75 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $89 Maintain

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) stake by 13.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 11,963 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 102,043 shares with $2.97M value, up from 90,080 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners LP now has $62.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 22.27% above currents $28.42 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares with value of $150,000 were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 9,152 shares to 82,270 valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers Fund (RDVY) stake by 33,600 shares and now owns 18,400 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl invested in 7,230 shares. Garrison Bradford holds 128,956 shares. Farmers Bancorp invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has 38,397 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 200 shares. 32,199 were accumulated by Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Duff & Phelps Invest Management holds 2.72 million shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 12,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset Inc, Florida-based fund reported 36,964 shares. Cincinnati Insurance has 0.22% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 267,497 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Com has 37,719 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication reported 0.07% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Com has 650 shares. First Fincl Corp In owns 1,950 shares.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $44.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 29.11 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 11,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 167,172 shares. Boston Family Office reported 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd has invested 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Allen Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,990 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 5,662 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.21% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 42,344 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 30,353 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 21,062 shares. Cohen Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First City Mgmt accumulated 3,246 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).