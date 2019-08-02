Wunderlich Securities Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Cut by $456,688 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Engaged Capital Trimmed Position by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 223,166 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.21. About 46,187 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,825 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 11,537 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Com has 25,762 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 152,437 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Advisors has invested 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 175 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 5,753 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 445,924 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Amer Financial Gp accumulated 984,194 shares. M&T National Bank Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&R Capital Mgmt holds 4,935 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shoker Counsel Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,988 shares to 11,326 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index Etf (EFG) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Etf (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.02 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 3.51 million shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 46,613 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited invested in 147,907 shares. 17,200 are held by Dean Cap Mgmt. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 13,636 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 3,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 4,534 shares. Putnam Invs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% or 19,106 shares in its portfolio. 13D Limited Liability Co holds 2.94% or 150,000 shares. New York-based Starboard Value LP has invested 3.82% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 44,200 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0% or 15,975 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Magellan Health (MGLN) CEO Says Doesn’t Have Specific Timeline for His Exit, Focused on Long-Term Margin Opportunities, Doesn’t Comment on M&A Speculation – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.