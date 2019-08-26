Wunderlich Securities Raised Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding by $1.35 Million; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Market Value Declined While Green Street Investors Has Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Stake

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 443,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 8.62 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 158.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,791 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 2,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 26,032 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 305,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Ameriprise Fincl has 18.33M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3.21 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 68,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 282,435 were accumulated by Amer Interest Gp Inc. Andra Ap invested 0.19% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Twin Cap Management reported 411,660 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru has 196,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 7.75M shares stake. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Co holds 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 923,533 shares. 10,000 were reported by Alpine Woods Cap Lc. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd accumulated 34,480 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers Fund (RDVY) by 33,600 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 62,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Inc holds 9,069 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsrs has 4,560 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca has 1.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hgk Asset Inc owns 2,753 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Apriem Advsrs has 2,042 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,700 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Winfield Assoc has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,705 shares. Moreover, Wright Invsts Serv has 2.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,544 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,629 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,300 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,855 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,077 shares. Texas Yale stated it has 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).