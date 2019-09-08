Wunderlich Securities Position in Walmart Com (WMT) Lifted as Shares Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Stake Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 29,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares to 887,202 shares, valued at $134.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,589 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Mtg. Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap reported 61,419 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). D E Shaw Com Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dimensional Fund LP reported 13.62 million shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 91,333 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co has 469,830 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.84% or 19.42M shares. Davenport & Communications Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa invested in 5,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa accumulated 137,312 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0% or 117 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 8,430 shares to 28,147 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 6,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,607 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL).