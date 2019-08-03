Wunderlich Securities Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted as Share Price Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Upped Goldcorp New (GG) Position

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 67,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 189.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 541,203 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 827,530 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 286,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 28,543 shares to 18,665 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,617 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selway Asset Management invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Ltd Ca reported 117,422 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 10,499 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Jones Financial Cos Lllp owns 190,729 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jlb And Inc holds 3.29% or 132,400 shares. Clark Estates holds 2.4% or 131,340 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lifeplan Finance Group owns 2,912 shares. Moreover, Garde has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,427 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.16M shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Ltd Liability Company invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Research Advisors reported 725,952 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 180,490 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 77,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).