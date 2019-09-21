Wunderlich Securities Position in B. Riley Wealth Management (XOM) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Greenwood Gearhart Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 27,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 89,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 117,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XOM) by 162.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 45,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,069 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 28,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 199,590 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Comm invested in 11,403 shares. Middleton Inc Ma has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sun Life owns 15,045 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Mar Vista Invest Ltd Llc has 3.91% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Accredited Investors Inc holds 18,925 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd holds 26,208 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited reported 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 29,257 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc accumulated 4,358 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Independent Investors Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 58,200 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 22,792 shares stake. 10,844 were accumulated by Northeast Inv. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt owns 229,124 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 15,352 shares to 147,087 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.