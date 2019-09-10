Wunderlich Securities Lowered Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stake by $919,797; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $488,000 as Stock Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 11,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 19,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 4.06M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 22.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 509,922 shares. 14,256 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 425 shares. Maple Cap Incorporated accumulated 85,269 shares. 12,187 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Aperio Gp Limited holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.40M shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.06% or 188,853 shares in its portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 8,423 shares in its portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 2,871 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California-based Alethea Cap Lc has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,200 were accumulated by Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rbf Cap Lc has invested 2.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 30,261 shares to 160,019 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).