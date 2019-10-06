Wunderlich Securities Lifted Its B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) Position; Matarin Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Usana Health Sciences (USNA)

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 12,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The institutional investor held 151,772 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06M, up from 138,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 138,959 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 226,011 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 192,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 45,752 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Reit 0.0 by 125,127 shares to 651,152 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold USNA shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Iowa-based Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,709 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 208,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock owns 2.30 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,836 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 5,360 shares. Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 28,181 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 46,189 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Citigroup invested in 37,274 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “USANA appoints new chief officer and managing director of China – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “USANA Health Sciences Inc (USNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “USANA Health Sciences Reports Results for Third Quarter 2018; Updates 2018 Outlook; Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Electronic Arts, USANA Health Sciences, and Broadcom Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USANA Health Sciences Announces Appointment of Peggie Pelosi to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 95,954 are held by Css Ltd Co Il. 28,461 are owned by Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 226,011 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 53,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 157,156 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 27,486 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 0.19% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 51,321 shares. Corbyn Mngmt Md has invested 0.85% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 173,293 shares. Ares Mngmt Limited Com reported 54,248 shares. Moreover, Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Blackrock invested in 172,895 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity. The insider Efrat Aviv bought $98,817. 25,000 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares with value of $285,408 were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “8% Yield With Interest Rate Protection From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Well-Positioned With A Safe, 8.8%-Yielding Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Weakness Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8% Dividend Yield And Monthly Payouts, But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2017.