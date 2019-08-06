Wunderlich Securities Increases Position in Walmart Com (WMT); As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Declined, Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Decreased by $409,500 Its Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 44.56% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949)

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 29,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 6.90M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “VMware Followers Could Find Its Shares Become Cheaper in the Weeks Ahead – TheStreet.com” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $513.17 million for 33.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 85,881 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Company accumulated 114,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 242,843 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 14,379 shares. 156,770 are held by Raymond James And. Westpac has 37,482 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 17,050 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,284 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Highstreet Asset invested 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 7,405 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,815 shares to 357,004 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,092 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL) by 8,915 shares to 11,841 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 28,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,665 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).